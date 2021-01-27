Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,250.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,848.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,907.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,767.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,632.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,932.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

