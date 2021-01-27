Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Avery Dennison (AVY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY):

1/12/2021 – Avery Dennison had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Avery Dennison had its “buy” rating re-affirmed by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup.

1/7/2021 – Avery Dennison was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $149.00.

1/7/2021 – Avery Dennison was upgraded by analysts at S&P Equity Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $149.00.

1/5/2021 – Avery Dennison was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

12/24/2020 – Avery Dennison was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avery Dennison’s Label and Packaging Materials segment serves essential categories that are witnessing higher demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Retail Branding and Information Solutions business continues to be hurt by decline in demand owing to retail store and apparel manufacturing closures. Along with its restructuring efforts, the company has been cutting costs to negate the impact of weak demand in some businesses amid the pandemic. The company expects incremental savings from restructuring actions of $60-$70 million during 2020 and targets net temporary savings of $150 million for the year. Morover, its strong liquidity position will help it navigate through these troubled times. The company is also poised to gain from investment in high-value product categories, acquisitions and productivity improvement.”

12/9/2020 – Avery Dennison had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $155.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average of $135.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $164.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

