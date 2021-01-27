The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $593.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total transaction of $708,709.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,680,031.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,907,840.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,501 shares of company stock worth $35,576,050. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $776.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.85, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $848.80 and its 200 day moving average is $637.21. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $136.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

