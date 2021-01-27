Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.35

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.35 and traded as high as $14.93. Points International shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 75,661 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The stock has a market cap of $179.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.84 million. As a group, analysts predict that Points International Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 121,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.92% of Points International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

