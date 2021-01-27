Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.61

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.61 and traded as high as $7.72. Five Star Senior Living shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 123,222 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 162.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 46,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

