CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Summit Insights

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Summit Insights from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $275.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $164.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.38.

CRWD opened at $206.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.82 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $14,328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,212,619 shares of company stock worth $225,212,903. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $828,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

