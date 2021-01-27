Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $52.00 at Barclays

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.35.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE:ALLY opened at $38.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,131,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $13,259,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $1,267,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,080,000 after buying an additional 640,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.