Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $73.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $59.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $56.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -299.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.72. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $59.87.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 482,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,696,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,684 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

