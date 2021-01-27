Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Noble Financial

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AYLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA opened at $14.75 on Monday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 625.24% and a negative net margin of 850.81%. The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 19,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $292,573.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,551.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary B. Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $45,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

