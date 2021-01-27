Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $246.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $237.00 to $246.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.
KSU opened at $211.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.44.
In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
