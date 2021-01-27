Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $246.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $237.00 to $246.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

KSU opened at $211.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.44.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

