Wedbush Weighs in on American Outdoor Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Outdoor Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $30.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.