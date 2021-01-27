National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of National Health Investors in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NHI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

Shares of NHI opened at $66.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 52.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,157,000 after buying an additional 178,095 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 928,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,864 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 132,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,999,000 after buying an additional 60,495 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,879,000 after buying an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $135,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

