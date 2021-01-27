FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $5.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WMT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $147.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $417.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.