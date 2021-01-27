A. O. Smith (AOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $33.81 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $789,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,895.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $2,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,415 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

