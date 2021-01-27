Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

UMPQ opened at $15.51 on Monday. Umpqua has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,298,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

