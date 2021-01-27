Danske Downgrades Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) to Hold

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) was downgraded by Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OYIEF opened at $2.87 on Monday. Ocean Yield ASA has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

Get Ocean Yield ASA alerts:

About Ocean Yield ASA

Ocean Yield ASA, a ship owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters in Norway. It operates through FPSO, Other Oil Service, Car Carriers, Container Vessels, Tankers, and Other Shipping segments. The company has a portfolio of 69 vessels in 8 various shipping segments chartered to counterparties that operate within shipping and oil-service.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Yield ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Yield ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.