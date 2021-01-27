Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MONDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $50.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.05. Mondi has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.69.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

