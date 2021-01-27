Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leslie’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

LESL stock opened at $30.38 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.81.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $381.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.50 million.

In other news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 193,886 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $3,296,062.00. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leslie’s stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 142,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Leslie’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

