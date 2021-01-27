Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Now Covered by Desjardins

Equities researchers at Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Shares of CPXWF opened at $29.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.