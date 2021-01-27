Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Santander raised Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Shares of Bankinter stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05.
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
