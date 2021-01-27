Welltower’s (WELL) Sell Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Welltower (NYSE:WELL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of WELL opened at $61.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85. Welltower has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

