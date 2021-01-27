Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Select Interior Concepts in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $150.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ SIC opened at $8.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.25 million, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 2.70. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIC. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 857.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 186,289 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

