Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Raised by Analyst

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Navient in a research report issued on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NAVI. Wedbush upgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Navient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $11.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Navient by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,376,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,882,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,180,000. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in Navient by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,871,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,957,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Navient by 1,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,455,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 1,344,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

