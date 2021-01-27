Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Increased by William Blair

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $9.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

NYSE:DFS opened at $86.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average of $68.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.