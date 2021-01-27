Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.98.

Several brokerages have commented on HWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

