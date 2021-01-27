Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.98.
About Howmet Aerospace
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.
