TTM Technologies (TTMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $513.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.54 million. On average, analysts expect TTM Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.63.

TTMI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

