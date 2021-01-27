Rayonier (RYN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, analysts expect Rayonier to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $228,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,073. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,268.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $785,100. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

