Columbia Banking System (COLB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.25 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.