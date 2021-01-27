Chagala Group (LON:CGLO) Trading Down 94.1%

Chagala Group Ltd (LON:CGLO) shares fell 94.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 44,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.95 ($0.08).

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market cap of £73,043.60 and a P/E ratio of -9.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.35.

Chagala Group Company Profile (LON:CGLO)

Chagala Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides facilities and services to the oil and gas companies, and their service providers in the Caspian region of Kazakhstan. It operates through Room and Rent Operations, and Food and Beverages Operations segments. The company offers residential and business accommodation, associated catering, leisure, transport, warehousing, and logistics support to companies involved in extracting oil and gas from Kazakhstan's Caspian region.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chagala Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chagala Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.