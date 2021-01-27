Financial Analysis: Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) & Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

78.8% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Voyager Therapeutics and Gene Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 6 6 0 2.50 Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $15.23, indicating a potential upside of 81.10%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Gene Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics -60.61% -66.46% -17.92% Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Gene Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $104.39 million 3.02 -$43.60 million ($1.21) -6.95 Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Gene Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Voyager Therapeutics.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Gene Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia; and alpha-synuclein program for synucleinopathies, Parkinson's disease, Lewy Body Dementia, and multiple system atrophy. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with the University of Massachusetts; and ClearPoint Neuro, Inc., as well as collaborations with Brammer Bio and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to support the development of its gene therapy programs. It also has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gene Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. It focuses on acquiring and developing gene-based therapeutics. The company, through its subsidiary, Angionetics, Inc., focuses on the clinical advancement and commercialization of Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy Phase 3 product candidate designed for the potential treatment of patients with refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It also holds royalties on the commercialization of Excellagen technology platform for advanced wound care in Eurasian countries. The company was formerly known as Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

