Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.67.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.
Shares of MASI stock opened at $251.06 on Wednesday. Masimo has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $284.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.
In related news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,211.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total transaction of $15,150,230.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,253,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,456,000 after acquiring an additional 458,222 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 291.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,848,000 after acquiring an additional 314,843 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Masimo by 1,202.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,418,000 after buying an additional 306,691 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Masimo by 304.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,453,000 after buying an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Masimo by 14.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,426,000 after buying an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
Read More: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.