Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $251.06 on Wednesday. Masimo has a one year low of $143.90 and a one year high of $284.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,211.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total transaction of $15,150,230.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,253,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,456,000 after acquiring an additional 458,222 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 291.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,848,000 after acquiring an additional 314,843 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Masimo by 1,202.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 332,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,418,000 after buying an additional 306,691 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Masimo by 304.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 182,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,453,000 after buying an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Masimo by 14.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,426,000 after buying an additional 90,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

