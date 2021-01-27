Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $14,290,791.57. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $9,224,819.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,819.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after buying an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 762.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $117.01 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $88.17 and a 1 year high of $257.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.66. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.16. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.