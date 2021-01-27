The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $155.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Travelers’ fourth-quarter earnings beat estimates. It boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses continue to perform well owing to market stability. It remains optimistic about its personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It generates sufficient capital to boost shareholder value and aims mid-teens core ROE over time. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Also, increasing expenses weigh on margin expansion. A low rate environment will weigh on investment results.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $143.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.64. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,856 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

