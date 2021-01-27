VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) PT Raised to $10.00 at Aegis

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Aegis from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Aegis’ target price points to a potential upside of 96.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of VNRX opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.36.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,826.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the second quarter worth $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the third quarter worth $60,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of VolitionRx in the second quarter worth $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 62.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 8.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

