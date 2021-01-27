Morgan Stanley Lowers Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $16.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AQN. TD Securities lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $376.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

