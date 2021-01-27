adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of adidas to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $168.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.62. adidas has a 1 year low of $87.65 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in adidas in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of adidas by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 32.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

