Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $130.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

DRI opened at $118.58 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. FMR LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,207,000 after purchasing an additional 774,221 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 50,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

