ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

ASMIY stock opened at $268.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.83 and its 200 day moving average is $172.76. ASM International has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $277.00.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $367.66 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 22.44%.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

