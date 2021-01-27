$18.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post sales of $18.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $19.78 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $27.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $64.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.14 billion to $68.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $84.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.16 billion to $91.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valero Energy.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE:VLO opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,937.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 39,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

