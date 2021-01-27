China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology (OTCMKTS:CNTFY) Trading Up 28.3%

Shares of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:CNTFY) were up 28.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 14,916 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 364% from the average daily volume of 3,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16.

About China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology (OTCMKTS:CNTFY)

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited engages in the original design and development of specialized mobile handsets for consumers and enterprises in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Mobile Phone Business and Real Estate segments. The company offers handset design services through outsourcing of EMS providers who engage in assembly and manufacturing operations; and offer testing services of the assembled printed circuit boards, systems, and subsystems for Chinese mobile handset brand owners and international mobile handset brand owners.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.