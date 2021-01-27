TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) PT Raised to $45.00

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $40.14 on Monday. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TCF Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

