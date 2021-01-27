Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $71.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $56.76.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,038,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,760,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

