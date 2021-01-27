Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banner in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banner’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. Banner has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Banner by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 23,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banner by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 245,722 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

