FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FVCB. Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet raised FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

NASDAQ:FVCB opened at $15.97 on Monday. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $215.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.38.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $63,881.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,565.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $54,200.00. Corporate insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

