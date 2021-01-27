JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.
Shares of JD.com stock opened at $96.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $101.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in JD.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
