JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $96.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. JD.com has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $101.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in JD.com by 71.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

