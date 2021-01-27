BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) to Market Perform

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $148.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $145.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KOD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kodiak Sciences to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $145.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average of $120.67. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.49 and a 12-month high of $169.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $1,004,622.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,578.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 40,850 shares of company stock worth $6,355,865 in the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

