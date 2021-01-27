The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

NMRK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

NMRK stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $435.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Newmark Group by 1,145.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

