Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Equities research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s previous close.

PASG has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.53.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. Equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Passage Bio news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.