Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

