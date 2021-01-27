The Bank of New York Mellon Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $41.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

